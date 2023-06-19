On Monday, Willi Castro (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .252.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 8.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (23.9%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .246 AVG .256 .321 OBP .301 .464 SLG .359 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 26/5 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

