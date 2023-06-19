Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (36-36) will host Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field on Monday, June 19, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.27 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 27, or 62.8%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 15-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (53.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Twins have a 3-3 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Willi Castro 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

