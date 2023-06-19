On Monday, Joey Gallo (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .184 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

In 43.1% of his games this year (22 of 51), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 51), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 of 51 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .210 AVG .155 .340 OBP .286 .494 SLG .423 12 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 35/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

