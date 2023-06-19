Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.057 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .307, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.200
|AVG
|.213
|.258
|OBP
|.366
|.443
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|5
|39/7
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In six games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.09, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.