The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Will Vest TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .254 with seven doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.9%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 10 games this year (22.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .250 AVG .256 .329 OBP .301 .469 SLG .359 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 5 25/5 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

