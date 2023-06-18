Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (36-35) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (29-40) at Target Field on Sunday, June 18, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+170). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Louie Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Will Vest - DET (2-0, 3.08 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 42 times and won 27, or 64.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Twins have gone 4-5 (44.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Twins went 3-2 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 23, or 37.7%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Willi Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.