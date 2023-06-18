Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will look to outdo Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 90 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in baseball, slugging .398.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.229).

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 306 (4.3 per game).

The Twins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.165).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Louie Varland gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Varland has collected five quality starts this season.

Varland has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this outing.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Houck 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz

