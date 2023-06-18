Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-35) and the Detroit Tigers (29-40) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on June 18.
The Twins will give the nod to Louie Varland (3-2) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-2).
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 42 times and won 27, or 64.3%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 306 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
|June 14
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
|June 15
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Will Vest
|June 17
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|José De León vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Reese Olson
|June 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Houck
|June 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brayan Bello
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
