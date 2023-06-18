Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-35) and the Detroit Tigers (29-40) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on June 18.

The Twins will give the nod to Louie Varland (3-2) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-2).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 42 times and won 27, or 64.3%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 306 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule