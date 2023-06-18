Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Reese Olson) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Lewis has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (four of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 15 games so far this season.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.133
|AVG
|.440
|.188
|OBP
|.440
|.233
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|12/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
