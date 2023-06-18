The Las Vegas Aces (9-1), on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (3-7).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx are 4-5-0 ATS this year.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of times this season.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this year.

