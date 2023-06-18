Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Target Field

Reese Olson

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (38 of 60), with multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.7% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.0%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .210 AVG .213 .284 OBP .303 .400 SLG .417 12 XBH 14 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 29/11 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings