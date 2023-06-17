How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
The Detroit Tigers will look to Spencer Torkelson for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, in the third game of a four-game series at Target Field.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 90 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 304 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.175).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose De Leon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 10 times this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Will Vest
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|José De León
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Reese Olson
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kutter Crawford
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Houck
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brayan Bello
