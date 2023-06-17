Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (35-35) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (29-39) at 2:10 PM ET on June 17. Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who are favored by our model.
The Twins will give the nod to Jose De Leon (0-1) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 304 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|June 13
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
|June 14
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
|June 15
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Will Vest
|June 17
|Tigers
|-
|José De León vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Reese Olson
|June 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Kutter Crawford
|June 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Houck
|June 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brayan Bello
