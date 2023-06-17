On Saturday, Alex Kirilloff (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .272 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

In 61.1% of his 36 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in three games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (27.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .233 AVG .315 .352 OBP .439 .433 SLG .444 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 6 RBI 6 17/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings