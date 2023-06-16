The Minnesota Twins (35-34) host the Detroit Tigers (28-39) on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-3) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (7-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.90 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .208.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.

Wentz has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Wentz has put up five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

