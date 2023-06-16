How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Joey Wentz will be on the hill for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: BSN
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in baseball with 89 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 15th in baseball, slugging .401.
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (303 total runs).
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.176).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Ryan is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Ryan will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Reese Olson
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kutter Crawford
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Houck
