Joey Wentz will be on the hill for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in baseball with 89 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 15th in baseball, slugging .401.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (303 total runs).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.176).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Ryan is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Ryan will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Houck

