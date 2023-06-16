Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (35-34) and Detroit Tigers (28-39) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.
The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-3) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
- The Twins have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has entered four games this season favored by -250 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 303 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Trevor Richards
|June 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|June 13
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
|June 14
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
|June 15
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Joey Wentz
|June 17
|Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Reese Olson
|June 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Kutter Crawford
|June 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Houck
