Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .677 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .225 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (15.3%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has an RBI in 15 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .232 AVG .217 .255 OBP .283 .453 SLG .410 9 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 37/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings