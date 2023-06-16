Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.161 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .186.
- In 42.9% of his 49 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this year (12 of 49), with two or more RBI six times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.216
|AVG
|.155
|.356
|OBP
|.286
|.514
|SLG
|.423
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Vest (2-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without surrendering a hit.
