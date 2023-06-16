The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.118 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.319) and total hits (40) this season.

In 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (19.6%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has driven home a run in 14 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this year (25 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .217 AVG .213 .278 OBP .366 .481 SLG .375 12 XBH 8 8 HR 2 18 RBI 5 32/7 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings