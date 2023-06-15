The Minnesota Twins (35-33) host the Detroit Tigers (27-39) to start a four-game series at Target Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday. The Twins are on the back of a series victory over the Brewers, and the Tigers a series loss to the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-5) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-1) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.12 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .247 batting average against him.

Boyd has one quality start under his belt this season.

Boyd is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

He surrendered at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

