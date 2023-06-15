Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .304 with a double and two home runs.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has an RBI in four of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.143
|AVG
|.440
|.143
|OBP
|.440
|.286
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|7/0
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
