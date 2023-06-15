Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .188 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), with at least two hits five times (10.4%).

He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (12 of 48), with two or more RBI six times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .219 AVG .155 .360 OBP .286 .521 SLG .423 11 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 31/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

