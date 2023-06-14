Christian Yelich and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Wednesday (starting at 1:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3 at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI (47 total hits).

He has a .217/.302/.415 slash line on the year.

Correa will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Michael A. Taylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Taylor Stats

Michael A. Taylor has 40 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .231/.276/.445 on the season.

Taylor enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI.

Taylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 63 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.359/.424 on the year.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (51 total hits).

He has a .230/.327/.387 slash line on the year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

