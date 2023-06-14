Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Bailey Ober on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in MLB action with 88 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .403.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (295 total runs).

The Twins are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.173).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Ober has registered four quality starts this season.

Ober will try to continue a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland - 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford

