Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .184 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Gallo has had a hit in 20 of 47 games this year (42.6%), including multiple hits five times (10.6%).
- He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 47), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this year (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.214
|AVG
|.155
|.353
|OBP
|.286
|.529
|SLG
|.423
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|12
|31/14
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
