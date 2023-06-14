The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .288 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (24.2%).

In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In nine games this year (27.3%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 33 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .260 AVG .315 .373 OBP .439 .440 SLG .444 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 15/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings