Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Brewers on June 13, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 14th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.136 WHIP ranks 30th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks eighth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|5.2
|8
|6
|6
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|4.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 29 RBI (46 total hits).
- He's slashed .217/.304/.406 so far this year.
- Correa hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trevor Larnach Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Larnach Stats
- Trevor Larnach has recorded 31 hits with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .208/.310/.383 so far this year.
- Larnach heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Larnach Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 60 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .258/.354/.403 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .229/.328/.385 on the season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.