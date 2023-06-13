Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (33-33) on Tuesday, June 13, when they battle Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) at Target Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run total is set for this contest.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 24 (64.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have gone 19-11 (63.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+325)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.