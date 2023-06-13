The Minnesota Twins versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Michael A. Taylor and Christian Yelich.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in baseball with 85 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .398.

The Twins have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (288 total runs).

The Twins' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Lopez heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Lopez will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland - 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Pablo Lopez Reese Olson

