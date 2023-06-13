How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
The Minnesota Twins versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Michael A. Taylor and Christian Yelich.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in baseball with 85 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .398.
- The Twins have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (288 total runs).
- The Twins' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Lopez heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lopez will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|-
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
