Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (33-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) at Target Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 13.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and Corbin Burnes (5-4) for the Brewers.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last three games with a spread, the Twins failed to cover each time.
  • This season, the Twins have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.
  • Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 21-12 in those contests.
  • The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 288 (4.4 per game).
  • The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 7 @ Rays L 2-1 Pablo Lopez vs Shawn Armstrong
June 8 @ Rays L 4-2 Bailey Ober vs Yonny Chirinos
June 9 @ Blue Jays W 3-2 Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
June 10 @ Blue Jays W 9-4 Joe Ryan vs Trevor Richards
June 11 @ Blue Jays L 7-6 Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
June 13 Brewers - Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
June 14 Brewers - Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
June 15 Tigers - Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
June 16 Tigers - Joe Ryan vs Joey Wentz
June 17 Tigers - Louie Varland vs TBA
June 18 Tigers - Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson

