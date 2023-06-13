Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (33-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) at Target Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 13.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and Corbin Burnes (5-4) for the Brewers.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last three games with a spread, the Twins failed to cover each time.

This season, the Twins have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 21-12 in those contests.

The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 288 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule