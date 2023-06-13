Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJune 13 at 7:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .181 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 41.3% of his games this season (19 of 46), with multiple hits five times (10.9%).
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.209
|AVG
|.155
|.346
|OBP
|.286
|.522
|SLG
|.423
|10
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|12
|30/13
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.36), 16th in WHIP (1.082), and 36th in K/9 (8.7).
