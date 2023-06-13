Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, broadcast on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+165) against the Golden Knights (-200).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Final action.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 16-11-27 in overtime games as part of a 51-22-9 overall record.
- In the 40 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 25-8-7 record (good for 57 points).
- The 13 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas has taken 15 points from the 22 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-11-7 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 66 times, and are 61-3-2 in those games (to register 124 points).
- In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 45 points after finishing 22-7-1.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 49 games, going 27-18-4 to record 58 points.
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 13-8-21 in overtime contests.
- In the 36 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 51 points.
- This season the Panthers recorded just one goal in 11 games and have gone 2-8-1 (five points).
- When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned seven points (3-17-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 69 games, earning 106 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 41 games has a record of 25-12-4 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
