Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (25.0%).
- In 32 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in nine games this year (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.315
|.382
|OBP
|.439
|.457
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|13/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went eight scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 25th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 36th.
