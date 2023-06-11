On Sunday, June 11, Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (36-30) host Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (33-32) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +170. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (5-3, 2.63 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Twins this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+325) Max Kepler 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.