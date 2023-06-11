Sunday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (36-30) and the Minnesota Twins (33-32) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (5-3) to the mound, while Louie Varland (3-2) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Twins have won in nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (282 total, 4.3 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule