The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .295 with six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.8% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (25.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .261 AVG .327 .382 OBP .459 .457 SLG .449 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 5 13/9 K/BB 14/8 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings