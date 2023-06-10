The 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club will have Tyrrell Hatton as part of the field in Toronto, Canada from June 8-11, up against the par-72, 7,264-yard course, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 at stake.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Hatton has shot below par on 17 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Hatton has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

Hatton has finished in the top five twice in his past five tournaments.

Hatton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score five times.

Hatton has a top-20 finish in each of his past five tournaments.

Hatton hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 20 -6 278 0 18 4 6 $7.8M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hatton played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club is set for 7,264 yards.

Courses that Hatton has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,335 yards, 71 yards longer than the 7,264-yard Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was strong, putting him in the 90th percentile of the field.

Hatton was better than 61% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Hatton carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hatton had five bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

Hatton's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Hatton had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Hatton finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hatton finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +1100

