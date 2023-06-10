Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (32-32) will visit Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, June 10, with a start time of 3:07 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Blue Jays (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Trevor Richards - TOR (0-0, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Twins and Blue Jays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-115), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Twins bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Michael A. Taylor hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a record of 24-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (64.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Toronto has a perfect record of 3-0.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.