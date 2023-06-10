Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, on June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (18.2%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
- In 11 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.245
|.423
|OBP
|.351
|.425
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|8
|16/9
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Richards will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
- In his 21 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .200 against him. He has a 3.67 ERA and averages 14 strikeouts per nine innings.
