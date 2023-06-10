Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 4-for-4 last time in action, battle Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .270 with a double and two home runs.
- In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Lewis has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Lewis has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.125
|AVG
|.381
|.125
|OBP
|.381
|.313
|SLG
|.571
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|5/0
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Richards will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 21 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .200 against him this season. He has a 3.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 appearances.
