The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Panthers in this matchup, with -110 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

In 72 of 101 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Panthers are 15-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in 14, or 70.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida is 16-9 (victorious in 64.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Vegas has gone 17-8 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (-105)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-161) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.4 2.5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 4 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.