Player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

Wade has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI (53 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .279/.420/.463 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .299/.345/.479 so far this season.

Estrada has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-5 0 0 1 5 0 at Brewers May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.337/.384 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.353/.404 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

