Bo Bichette and Carlos Correa are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins play at Rogers Centre on Friday (at 7:07 PM ET).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Correa has 42 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI.

He has a .210/.296/.385 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Willi Castro Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Castro Stats

Willi Castro has collected 33 hits with six doubles, five home runs and six walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.312/.419 so far this year.

Castro Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Kikuchi has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 4 5.0 4 2 2 8 1 vs. Brewers May. 30 5.0 3 2 2 4 5 at Rays May. 24 5.0 8 5 5 5 2 vs. Orioles May. 19 4.2 3 3 3 3 4 vs. Braves May. 14 4.0 9 5 4 7 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .322/.355/.524 slash line on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 38 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .285/.353/.456 slash line so far this year.

Guerrero takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

