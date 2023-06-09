The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff take the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 80 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota ranks 20th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Minnesota has scored 270 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.46 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.162 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-1) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.