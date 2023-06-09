Friday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) against the Minnesota Twins (31-32) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-1) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SNET

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Twins have put together a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in six of those matchups).

The Twins have been victorious in seven, or 29.2%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (270 total, 4.3 per game).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.46 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule