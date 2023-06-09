On Friday, Royce Lewis (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .182 with a double and two home runs.

Lewis has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Lewis has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .125 AVG .235 .125 OBP .235 .313 SLG .471 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 5/0 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings