On Friday, Royce Lewis (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is hitting .182 with a double and two home runs.
  • Lewis has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Lewis has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
.125 AVG .235
.125 OBP .235
.313 SLG .471
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
2 RBI 5
5/0 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (6-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.