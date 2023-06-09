Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Royce Lewis (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .182 with a double and two home runs.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Lewis has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.125
|AVG
|.235
|.125
|OBP
|.235
|.313
|SLG
|.471
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|5/0
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (6-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
