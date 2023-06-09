Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 32 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 52 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
