Wander Franco rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Tampa Bay Rays' (45-19) game against the Minnesota Twins (31-31) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (3-2).

Twins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.33 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.

Ober is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Ober is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 3.72, a batting average against of .237 and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

