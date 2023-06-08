The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins will meet on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Carlos Correa among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Rays have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +145. The matchup's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Twins have put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 62 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 13-17 16-13 15-17 26-24 5-6

